My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ivan Mazour

Ivan Mazour

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, Ometria

About Ivan Mazour

Ivan Mazour is the CEO and founder of Ometria, a retention marketing platform built specifically for retailers. Ometria has received $13 million in funding and is backed by several leading global VCs and London’s most successful technology entrepreneurs.

More From Ivan Mazour

A Post-Brexit Future for Entrepreneurs: How to Navigate an Uncertain Climate
Brexit

A Post-Brexit Future for Entrepreneurs: How to Navigate an Uncertain Climate

How entrepreneurs can forge a future in the U.K. after Brexit.
6 min read