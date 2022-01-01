Signing out of account, Standby...
J. Kim Penberthy
Latest
Regret can be all-consuming – a neurobehavioral scientist explains how people can overcome it
Remorse and sorrow from a bad choice can haunt you for years, even decades. But there are evidence-based ways to move past regret.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Evgeny Chuprov
Non-executive director of Mirai Flights
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree
-
Leonardo Mattiazzi
EVP, Global Innovation at CI&T
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Erika Lance
Chief HR Officer
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur