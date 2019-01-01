Jade Kirkel studied Marketing at the University of Johannesburg. Straight from university, Jade joined Sorbet in 2009, a business started by her father. She spent the last ten years as the Marketing Manager of the Group and helped launch Sorbet’s new formats, Sorbet Man, Sorbet Drybar and Candi & Co. Jade has recently left Sorbet, and for now, she is consulting to businesses around strategic branding and customer-centricity and also spending time with her three young girls.
About Jade Kirkel
Knowing your customer does not mean knowing their name, birthdate, what skincare product they bought yesterday and how many manicures they enjoy a month. It's much deeper than that.