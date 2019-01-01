My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jade Kirkel

Jade Kirkel

Strategic Branding and Marketing Specialist

About Jade Kirkel

Jade Kirkel studied Marketing at the University of Johannesburg. Straight from university, Jade joined Sorbet in 2009, a business started by her father. She spent the last ten years as the Marketing Manager of the Group and helped launch Sorbet’s new formats, Sorbet Man, Sorbet Drybar and Candi & Co. Jade has recently left Sorbet, and for now, she is consulting to businesses around strategic branding and customer-centricity and also spending time with her three young girls. 

More From Jade Kirkel

The Most Important Lesson I Learnt While Building The Sorbet Brand
Customer Engagement

The Most Important Lesson I Learnt While Building The Sorbet Brand

Knowing your customer does not mean knowing their name, birthdate, what skincare product they bought yesterday and how many manicures they enjoy a month. It's much deeper than that.
5 min read