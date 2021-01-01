Signing out of account, Standby...
Jaime Sidani
Latest
COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it
Pediatricians and other health care providers can take some concrete steps toward building trust and counteracting anti-vaccination misinformation.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Farhana Rahman
Digital Marketer for Tech Startups
-
-
Aidan Sowa
CEO of Sowa Marketing Agency
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Les Ottolenghi
CITO
-
Kimanzi Constable
Content Marketing Strategist
-
Hayden Wadsworth
CEO and Founder of HydroJug