James Hedley is co-founder and co-director of Quicket and is at the forefront of the company’s strategy and vision. He has been deeply involved in growing the company into a major player in the African online ticketing space. Since founding the company, his key responsibilities have included business development, strategic planning and managing expansion into Africa.
About James Hedley
More From James Hedley
Africa
Why The Smart Money Is On Africa
Taking a long view on the future economy of Africa is something that's being adjusted, thanks to a combination of factors including technology and a growing global appetite for growth