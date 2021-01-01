Signing out of account, Standby...
Janelle R. Goodwill
Latest
Racial discrimination is linked to suicidal thoughts in Black adults and children
The evidence is growing that experiencing both systemic and everyday race-based discrimination may lead some Black Americans to become depressed and think about suicide.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Scott Bartnick
COO at Otter PR
-
Donna Peeples
CEO of Motivated, Inc.
-
stephen snyder
Public Company Executive, Board Member, Attorney
-
Jeff J Hunter
Founder of VA Staffer | Virtual Assistant Staffer
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders