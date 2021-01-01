Signing out of account, Standby...
Janet J. Boseovski
Latest
The COVID-19 pandemic offers an opportunity to make a healthy shift in body ideals
For many, the pandemic has disrupted daily habits around eating and fitness – which makes it a prime time to shake up old assumptions about achieving an ideal body.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ruslan Fazlyev
CEO of Ecwid, Inc.
-
Avi Levine
VP Star Funding, Inc.
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals
-
Kobi Ben Meir
CMO of Fintegra | Marketing Innovator | Author
-
Meikhel Philogene
Founder and CEO of M.E.I. Recordings and Psalm Infinity
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Roman Kumar Vyas
CEO & Founder @ Refocus, VP of Marketing @ Coding Invaders
-