Guest Writer

General Manager, Next Generation Equity

As a citizenship and residency-by-investment specialist, Janice Williamson brings extensive experience to her role as General Manager at Next Generation Equity, having for years served the specialized needs of high net worth individuals around the world. With over 15 years of proven leadership experience in global services, her focus is on corporate structures, residence and citizenship planning, real estate investment and other more general services tailored to both the organization and individual.