Jawad Sajwani

Jawad Sajwani

Guest Writer

Jawad Sajwani is the co-founder of Authenticity Coaching & Consultancy, and is the first Emirati male coach to obtain Accredited Certified Coach Certification (ACC) from the International Coaching Federation (ICF). As an executive and entrepreneur coach, Jawad works with individuals who want to create a sustainable focused business or a career using the Everything DiSC assessment tools as part of his one-to-one entrepreneur coaching program. His passion is to learn and to share his knowledge and experience as an executive for 17 years with a MBA from Bradford University. 

More From Jawad Sajwani

Five Things I've Learned As An Entrepreneur
The Treps

Five Things I've Learned As An Entrepreneur

When I ventured into the land of entrepreneurship, little did I know that the experience was going to yield profound learning that would thereafter impact every aspect of my life.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.