Jayson DeMers

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, AudienceBloom

Jayson DeMers is founder and CEO of AudienceBloom, a Seattle-based SEO agency. He's the author of the ebook, The Definitive Guide to Marketing Your Business Online.

Distractions Are Hurting You More Than You Realize: Here's Why
Research shows that returning to your original focus, following a distraction, takes, on average, a full 23 minutes and 15 seconds.
The Surprising Sleep Routines of 6 Uber-Successful Historical Figures
Who knew that British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (probably) had a gene that enabled her to get by on four hours of sleep?
6 False Advertising Scandals You Can Learn From
Don't stretch the truth the way Volkswagen, New Balance, Airborne, Splenda, Rice Krispies and Red Bull did.
7 Audacious Startup Ideas That Eventually Became Wildly Successful
Rocketships. An online bookstore. The 'Pet rock.'. What crazy idea do you want to pursue?
Move Over, 'Business Casual.' There's Another Kid on the Block: 'Startup Casual.'
Startup entrepreneurs like to dress casually. Should you?
These 5 Companies Were Rated Best for Work-Life Balance. Is Yours Anything Like Them?
Next to compensation, work-life balance is what employees prize most. Scheduling flexibility and the freedom to spend time with families are essential.
The Surprising Link Between Procrastination and Threats to Your Health
Hypertension? Cardiovascular disease? Time to get cracking on that project you've been putting off.
Can Being Deceptive Help You Build Your Business? It Worked for These 5 Entrepreneurs.
We've all told little white lies. But what about the big ones? What if telling them would bring your business success?
Should Entrepreneurs Start With a Reputation or an Idea?
Zuckerberg was an idea guy; Musk built his enterprises on his reputation. Which category describes you?
Statistically, What Does the Average Entrepreneur Look Like?
Turns out the average entrepreneur is a 'he' and white, well-educated, the last-born sibling -- and not as young as you'd think.
Amazon's Allegedly Harsh Work Culture Has Made Headlines: Here's What You Can Learn
Whether or not you bought the allegation that Amazon workers 'peed in bottles' to survive brutally long work shifts, you should pay attention to your own culture.
7 Money-Saving Content-Marketing Tricks Every Marketer Should Try
Think about reposting your old content; and, yes, there are ways to make sure that's not as cheesy as it sounds.
5 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Didn't Start Until Their 30s
These five very successful individuals followed Sir Winston Churchill's advice to 'Never, never, never give up.'
Do Psychopaths Make Better Entrepreneurs?
One researcher found that one in 25 CEOs studied exhibited enough signature traits to qualify as a psychopath.
7 Signs That You're Not Busy; You're Just 'Busy Bragging'
We all need to look a little deeper and learn more about our work-related habits -- especially those of us who are caught up on our favorite TV shows.
