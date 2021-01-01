Signing out of account, Standby...
Jeanne Paz
Latest
Blocking an immune system molecule in mice may help prevent long-term disabilities after traumatic brain injury
The molecule C1q has both protective and detrimental effects after traumatic brain injury. Blocking it after injury in mice restored normal brain rhythms during sleep and prevented epileptic spikes.
