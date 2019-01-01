My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jenna Strauss

Jenna Strauss

Head of Digital and Social Media, CAD Management

About Jenna Strauss

Jenna Strauss is the head of digital and social media at CAD Management. In addition to her role at CAD Management, Jenna is the creator and digital influencer behind Shabbily Shic, which is a fashion & lifestyle blog based in New York. 

More From Jenna Strauss

Social Media, the Modern Day Radio of Music
Social Media

Social Media, the Modern Day Radio of Music

Sharing to earn social currency is the most direct path to building a hit record in today's music discovery ecosystem. Is your single or album release ready?
3 min read