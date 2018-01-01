Jennifer Beukman

Guest Writer

Brand Specialist, Virtuzone

As Virtuzone’s Brand Specialist, Jennifer helps promote and build awareness about Virtuzone as a company, its products and its services. She has always had a passion for entrepreneurship, and this was one of the key reasons she decided to join the Virtuzone team. She researches and writes regularly around topics relating to entrepreneurship in Dubai and the UAE, with a particular interest in addressing the unique challenges and opportunities relating to female entrepreneurs. A South African native, Jennifer spent the past ten years working in the advertising industry in her home country, before moving to Dubai at the beginning of 2016.