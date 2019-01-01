My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jennifer de Mata

Contributor
Founder and MD: Strata-g Labour Solutions

About Jennifer de Mata

A respected and experienced labour law practitioner who helps businesses maximise their human capital potential, Jennifer Da Mata is the founder and MD of Strata-g Labour Solutions. Visit www.strata-g.co.za 

More From Jennifer de Mata

Don't Promise Service Excellence If You Can't Deliver It
Customer Service

Don't Promise Service Excellence If You Can't Deliver It

In a world characterised by fierce competition for market share, the quality of the services an organisation provides is often its only differentiating factor. The truth is, while most organisations preach service excellence, few deliver it.
6 min read