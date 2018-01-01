Jennifer Maloney

Jennifer Maloney

Jennifer Maloney Adab, is a social entrepreneur and a PR experts. She’ the Founder and CEO of Brix Media Co., a PR and influencer marketing firm focused on tech, lifestyle and social innovation. 

More From Jennifer Maloney

4 PR Strategies You Should Be Using Right Now
Public Relations

4 PR Strategies You Should Be Using Right Now

While 2015 may not exactly resemble the world of flying cars, there is no argument that wide advances in technology have dramatically shifted how businesses communicate.
4 min read
5 Ways to Get PR for Your Startup Without Spending a Pretty Penny
Public Relations

5 Ways to Get PR for Your Startup Without Spending a Pretty Penny

Often PR can be a costly service, something that isn't conducive to a startup. But with a little creativity and hustle, it can be done on a dime.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.