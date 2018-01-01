Jennifer Maloney Adab, is a social entrepreneur and a PR experts. She’ the Founder and CEO of Brix Media Co., a PR and influencer marketing firm focused on tech, lifestyle and social innovation.
Public Relations
4 PR Strategies You Should Be Using Right Now
While 2015 may not exactly resemble the world of flying cars, there is no argument that wide advances in technology have dramatically shifted how businesses communicate.
Public Relations
5 Ways to Get PR for Your Startup Without Spending a Pretty Penny
Often PR can be a costly service, something that isn't conducive to a startup. But with a little creativity and hustle, it can be done on a dime.