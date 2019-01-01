My Queue

Jeremy Korst

Contributor
President, GBH Insights

About Jeremy Korst

Jeremy is the President of GBH Insights, a leading marketing strategy, consumer behavior and analytics consultancy. In his role, Jeremy works closely with Fortune 500 brands and CMOs to solve marketing challenges, improve customer experience and create strategies for growth. Prior to GBH, Jeremy held CMO or senior executive roles with Avalara, Microsoft, T-Mobile, among other brands. Jeremy holds an MBA with The Wharton School of Business and lives in the Seattle area. 

Developing a Successful Brand Strategy Should Be Your Top Priority, Here's How to Do It
Brand Strategy

Developing a Successful Brand Strategy Should Be Your Top Priority, Here's How to Do It

This is how you create a loyal customer base - comprised of true brand advocates – who will champion your products over and over again
6 min read