Jetson Leder-Luis

Latest

News and Trends

$1.2T infrastructure plan offers lucrative target for fraud

Research shows there are ways to fight fraud, but the bill contains very little language aimed at doing so.

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Trillions in infrastructure spending could mean hundreds of billions in fraud

Congress is inching closer to passing as much as $4.5 trillion in new infrastructure and social spending, which would be an attractive target for frau...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like