Founder & Chief Executive Officer, MiniDukan

Mr Jitender Singh is the Founder and CEO of MiniDukan. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New Delhi, MiniDukan is to the e-commerce business in rural India by empowering customers to buy a wide range of products at the click of a finger.

Mr Singh is a first generation entrepreneur with a work experience of over two decades. Prior to founding MiniDukan, he was the Founder and promoter at Starfin, one of the leading Banking correspondents to State Bank of India. Prior to founding Starfin India, he held the leadership position in Non-IATA, a global player in the development of innovative solutions for the travel and tourism industry. He has vast experience across leading B2B and B2C companies in sectors such as FMCG, Telecom, and Travel companies where he played an instrumental role in chartering channel sales across regions in India.

As an entrepreneur focused on problem-solving through innovation in technology, Mr Singh has paved his own path to excellence. His expertise ranges from fueling business growth, vendor retention, channel sales distribution, strategy, networking, and team management.Mr Singh is an alumnus of Delhi University. He is also a board member with Nysaa Retail Pvt Ltd which is the holding company of 1-India Family Mart, India’s fastest growing Value Retail Chain. Beyond Boardrooms, Jitender often indulges in cricket and explores new destinations.