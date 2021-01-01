Signing out of account, Standby...
Joanna Makris
Latest
Cathie Wood Knows Something About Zoom That You Don’t
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Zoom was a pandemic high-flier. It's now down about 20% year-to-date, facing slowin...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tatiana Dumitru
Founder of PreTee Creative
-
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Anton Liaskovskyi
CEO of AdPlayer.Pro
-
Nick Gilmour
CEO of Gilmour Group
-
Adrian Falk
Founder & CEO of Believe Advertising & PR
-
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC