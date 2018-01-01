John Martin St. Valery

John Martin St. Valery

Founder and CEO, Links Group

Having founded Links Group in 2002, John Martin St. Valery has been recognized as a corporate governance specialist. He advises companies at board level, particularly in the areas of entrepreneurship, corporate governance and business development. His previous senior management roles with Citibank and Kodak were preceded by an eight-year period with the Metropolitan Police in London. Currently, Valery is the Chairman and CEO of the British Business Group, Dubai and Northern Emirate – a wholly voluntary position he was nominated and voted into by his peers.

More From John Martin St. Valery

The How-To: Ensuring Integrity And Succession Planning In UAE's Family Businesses
Family Businesses

The How-To: Ensuring Integrity And Succession Planning In UAE's Family Businesses

Taking certain precautionary measures in governance control is extremely important for the integrity and future of a family business.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.