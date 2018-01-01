John Stevens

Security
Security for Startups: Protection on a Budget
The Woerndle brothers spent a decade building their business and lost it in one day. Don't make the same mistake.
Bootstrapping
4 Ways to Make Things Happen on a Tight Budget
Most startups fail. Learning the the 'why' behind the numbers is crucial to being among the thriving few.
Email Marketing
5 Email Marketing Tweaks to Double Your Business Revenue
Optimize your email marketing campaigns and unleash the most powerful marketing channel of the 21st century.
Ready for Anything
5 Research-Backed Tips to Increase Online Sales
Build it, and they will come? No, you have to work for it.
Ready for Anything
5 Research-Backed Strategies to Increase Your Sales Revenues
Most businesses put too much emphasis on generating web traffic and not enough on optimizing for conversion.