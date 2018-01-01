JT Ripton

JT Ripton is a business consultant and a freelance writer who enjoys writing about a myriad of topics, business and technology being a couple of them. Ripton has written for companies like T-Mobile, Frontier Internet, Hughes Internet and others.

More From JT Ripton

4 Reasons Your Startup Needs to Launch a Mobile App -- Now
Mobile Apps

4 Reasons Your Startup Needs to Launch a Mobile App -- Now

If you want to survive in today's digital world and get more eyeballs to see your company's offerings, consider adding mobile applications to your strategy.
4 min read
7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup
Startups

7 Reasons to Ditch the Corporate World for a Career at a Startup

While some people envision starting a company, others dream of just being part of a newly-founded business.
4 min read
The 4 Pitfalls Small Businesses Face
Mistakes

The 4 Pitfalls Small Businesses Face

Launching and running a company is no walk in the park. Be aware of these challenges before you jump into starting a business.
4 min read
