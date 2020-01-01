Justin Chen

Having spent over a decade in real estate development and hospitality, Justin manages the strategy, design and development of Arcc Spaces and its portfolio of spaces across Asia, and is instrumental in the planning and implementation of the overarching business strategy for the Arcc group. He brings with him a strong understanding of the multiple facets of real estate from acquisition, site selection to design, construction and project management. A hands-on leader who is passionate about bringing new concepts to life that are at the forefront of trends and challenging conventional ways of thinking, Justin also guides the design team which oversees all design and development projects. Justin earned his Bachelor Degree of Arts in Architecture from The University of California, Berkeley.