Jyotsna Chaturvedi

Guest Writer
Principal Associate, Maheshwari & Co

Jyotsna Chaturvedi is an Associate member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as well as Graduate in Commerce. She has experience in different areas of corporate and commercial laws & practice including drafting and vetting of Joint Ventures, Term Sheets, Shareholder Agreements and other Commercial Agreements, Incorporation of a Company in India or abroad, Foreign Direct Investment, Secretarial audit and compliances, Due Diligence of Companies, liaison with various government and nongovernment authorities and agencies such as Reserve Bank of India, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Corporate Affairs etc.

How startups can protect their rights with commercial contracts
Laws

A contract, be it commercial or non-commercial, reduces the risk for any business as it is backed up by the law.
