Jyotsna Kasu Reddy

Director of Kasu Assets Development Pvt. Ltd.

About Jyotsna Kasu Reddy

Jyotsna is a driven perfectionist in every aspect of her life, whether professional or personal. Her work life empowers her to multitask between Kasu Assets, her family’s experiential lifestyle realty brand and Musion Holograms India, India’s only patented& licensed 3D holographic projection technology company; while in her private life, she’s popularly known to be a complete fitness aficionado and travel enthusiast.

Is Fiction Necessary in Business
Business

Is Fiction Necessary in Business

Have you ever wondered whether fiction is essential in today's real world?
3 min read