Kanchan Mittal is a Chartered Accountant with over 22 years of parenting experience, and more than 20 years of progressive experience in Management Accounting and Assurance Services. She has worked with the non-profit sector for several years in organizations likeCARE, Praxis, Katha, GFI and Access. All these organizations are known for their outstanding work for women and children that enables them to live an independent and respectful life. By virtue of these associations and her multidisciplinary knowledge, she is a strong advocate of business with social consciousness.
Child Care
How 2018 Transformed the Child Care Industry
Ministry of Labour and Employment has clarified that companies with 50 or more employees should provide creche facilities to their employees for children under 6 years of age