Karan Kohli, a techie at heart is an active member from Infinity Economics Blockchain community working on open source development of the project. He heads the tech vertical at major Blockchain firm in the capacity of a CTO. A computer science grad, karan is a MEAN stack developer and worked on various mobile and web applications catering to million users. He has been an active developer in the blockchain space, contributing to the etherum project and auditing smart contracts.

How Blockchain Technology is Rejuvenating Free Trade
Virtual Currency

How Blockchain Technology is Rejuvenating Free Trade

The transparency in Blockchain leads to better assurances for investors opening the door of more opportunities to smaller businesses.
3 min read
