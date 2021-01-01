Signing out of account, Standby...
Karl Linden
Latest
Type of ultraviolet light most effective at killing coronavirus is also the safest to use around people
UV lights come in a variety of different wavelengths, but not all are equally effective at disinfection. Researchers tested a number of commercially available lights to find the best.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacob Sever
co-founder & CPO at Sumsub
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Jacob Loveless
CEO of Edgemesh
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
David Partain
CMO of FlexShares
-
Beryl Stafford
Founder and President of Bobo's
-
Scott Baradell
CEO of Idea Grove
-
Jessica Abo
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant