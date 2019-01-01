As CEO of Retail Capital, Karl Westvig is changing the playing field for everyone as he guides small business owners to make smart decisions in a tough year as they apply for funding to see them through our technical recession. As an entrepreneur with a passion for startups, Karl has grown his business – a company that provides funding for SMEs to help them build and grow their businesses – at blazing speed, from R5 million to reaching the R2 billion mark this year.
10 Success Hacks for Millenial Startups
Local research reveals that more than half of South Africa's millennials would rather be entrepreneurs than employed. Here are ten steps to seeing your startup dreams come true.