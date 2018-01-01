Kartik Johari

Contributor
Vice President of Marketing and Commerce, Nobel Hygiene

Kartik Johari is the Vice President of Marketing and Commerce at Nobel Hygiene, one of the leading disposable hygiene care products manufacturers in the country. Pioneers and undisputed leaders in the adult diapers space, they have launched ‘Friends’. Established in 2000, Nobel Hygiene is India’s only diaper manufacturing company with an expertise to manufacture both adult and baby diapers. With over 7 years of experience in the marketing and sales sphere, Kartik is an MBA from the Katz School of Business in University of Pittsburgh and comes with an in-depth understanding of the field.

 

#7 Reasons why Hygiene is so Important for an Entrepreneur
If hygiene is built into the core of your business processes, it will allow for quicker growth
