Katabella Roberts

¿El fin de una era? Sears anuncia que cerrará la última tienda en su estado natal de Illinois

Está programado que la tienda, ubicada en Woodfield Mall, cierre sus puertas el 14 de noviembre, como parte de un plan corporativo para "remodelar y revitalizar la propiedad".

