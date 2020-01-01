About Kate Yacula
With over 10 years experience in PR, events, marketing, digital media and writing, Kate Yacula has worked with various companies to build and promote individuals and brands and write for magazines, press/media, web and social media. She manages several social media pages, web, and runs several flagship events including facilitating multiple third party events.
More From Kate Yacula
Real Estate
What It Takes To Ace the Real Estate Market
Entrepreneur Ricky Carruth focuses on building relationships rather than just selling and believes bringing value to buyers is all that matters