Kathy Caprino

Success Coach, Writer, Speaker and Leadership Trainer

Kathy Caprino, M.A. is an international career success coach, writer, speaker and leadership trainer dedicated to the advancement of women worldwide. Considered a “brave up” expert for professionals and emerging leaders, Kathy is the author of Breakdown, Breakthrough, and founder of Ellia Communications, Inc. and the Amazing Career Project. Kathy is also a Forbes, Huffington Post and LinkedIn contributor and top media source on careers, leadership, women at work, and success and well-being in the workplace.