Katrina Antonovich is one of the most reputed luxury interior designers in the world and the CEO of Luxury Antonovich Design, a renowned creative design company based in Dubai. Katrina is one of the most sought-after designers in the Middle-east, Europe and all over the USA. Katrina recently opened Luxury Antonovich Design Company’s new office in Miami, USA which has helped her to expand her boundaries all over the USA and worldwide. She also owns a Luxury Furniture showroom in Dubai, KA FURNITURE.