Keshav Sridhar is an Entrepreneur, Author and a Corporate Trainer. He is the Founder/Chief Trainer of ORATE Training & Placement Services and Founder/Director of Globalliance BizNES Pvt Ltd. He has impacted 7000+ people with his customized training programs at Colleges, Corporate & Military.

More From Keshav Sridhar

12 ways to deliver excellent customer service
Customer Service

12 ways to deliver excellent customer service

One should have the basic etiquette of not interrupting the customer and should give full attention to ensure clear understanding of the customer's requirement.
4 min read
7 principles to fantastic career, amazing life
Work Better

7 principles to fantastic career, amazing life

We create our identity in this world through the professions we choose
2 min read
10 Commandments to regain your 'Success Momentum'
Success Strategies

10 Commandments to regain your 'Success Momentum'

To be happy in our life, disciplined lifestyle is an essential.
2 min read
How to be an inspiring leader?
Thought Leaders

How to be an inspiring leader?

Excellence is by choice and never by force.
3 min read
