About Kevin Zhang
Kevin Zhang is a serial eCommerce entrepreneur, investor, and educator. Kevin leads a comprehensive eCommerce incubation program that provides the resources and mentorship necessary for aspiring entrepreneurs to build profitable online businesses from scratch. Kevin is a coach to thousands of students and has been featured at notable entrepreneurship conferences around the world.
More From Kevin Zhang
E-commerce
Essential Tips to Optimize Your E-commerce Business
Based on the market research before and during the COVID outbreak, here are a few important factors to keep in mind when optimizing your business for this e-commerce revolution