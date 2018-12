Guest Writer

Founder and CEO, TripScout

Konrad Waliszewski is the founder and CEO of TripScout, a mobile app that provides self-guided city tours from top local guides. Prior to TripScout, Konrad was the COO at Speek, a venture-backed startup that provides simple conference calling solutions and applications that enhance meeting productivity. You can follow Konrad at @goKonrad on Instagram and Twitter.