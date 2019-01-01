Krishna Ulagaratchagan is the co-founder and CEO of healthi.in, India’s fastest growing preventive healthcare company. At healthi, Krishna leads product, technology, service delivery and partnerships.

Krishna’s career spans both technology and healthcare. Immediately before starting healthi, Krishna held various roles in engineering, strategy and P&L management at Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN), a $7B US medical device manufacturer. In his most recent role at Align, Krishna held P&L responsibility for Align’s emerging markets; a business that spanned 50+ countries and was the fastest growing segment of the international markets.