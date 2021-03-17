Signing out of account, Standby...
Kristina Priecelova
Head of Program and Content, Reflect Festival
Kristina Priecelova is the Head of Program and Content at Reflect Festival, the largest technology and future-focused event in Cyprus. Kristina is curating the program with the goal to promote the importance of future literacy, and foster a platform that aids Cyprus in its journey towards a global "tech island.”
Latest
Bridging The Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Of Europe And The Middle East: Cyprus' Reflect Festival Gets Set For Its 2021 Edition In October
Don't let that minuscule dot on the map fool you: Cyprus is thinking big.
