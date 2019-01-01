About Kulula Work
Kulula work is the direct distribution channel of kulula (Comair Limited), specialising in corporate travel, so your business is in good hands. Let us help you with your business travel requirements, affording you great savings and a reliable travel service.
Beyond Banal Business Travel
Twenty-five-year-old South African automotive drivetrain repair company Rex Diff and Gearbox found a perfect match for its business travel needs when it joined kulula work's client base, and never looked back. Dennis McLachlan of RDG's Consumer Affairs and Marketing division explains why.