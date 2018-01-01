Founder and CEO, ToneTag

Kumar Abhishek is the Founder and CEO of ToneTag, the first company to enable contactless payment acceptance on EDC machines using sound waves. Kumar helms the company’s strategy and its software development. Driven by his desire to find technological solutions to encourage financial inclusion and improve the digital payments space, Kumar was instrumental in the company’s development of a software-only product that offers the interoperability and frictionless transactional capacity of cash.