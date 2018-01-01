Kumar Savar Malhotra

Kumar Savar Malhotra

Founder, Just Businesses

The third generation restaurateur Kumar Savar Malhotra, Working Partner, The Embassy Restaurant is now stepping into the startup industry with his new venture, Just Business, an eminent business marketing portal, which caters to the global business community by connecting complementing businesses around the world.
Savar completed his hospitality management from the renowned Les-Roches, Switzerland, and then was trained under big brands like ITC, Nirulas, Mandarin Oriental Fortune Hotel, and later joined his family business, The Embassy Restaurant (Legendary Restaurant Chain since 1948).

More From Kumar Savar Malhotra

#6 Vital Points You Should Understand Before Starting a Business
Business Plans

#6 Vital Points You Should Understand Before Starting a Business

If investing in the growth of your firm feels like a problem, you should figure out areas where you are messing up, before irreparable damage is caused
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.