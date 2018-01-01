Founder, Just Businesses

The third generation restaurateur Kumar Savar Malhotra, Working Partner, The Embassy Restaurant is now stepping into the startup industry with his new venture, Just Business, an eminent business marketing portal, which caters to the global business community by connecting complementing businesses around the world.

Savar completed his hospitality management from the renowned Les-Roches, Switzerland, and then was trained under big brands like ITC, Nirulas, Mandarin Oriental Fortune Hotel, and later joined his family business, The Embassy Restaurant (Legendary Restaurant Chain since 1948).