Signing out of account, Standby...
Laszlo Svinger
Vice President and Managing Director, 3M Middle East and Africa
On June 1st, 2021, Laszlo Svinger was appointed Vice President and Managing Director of 3M Middle East and Africa. The AmCham Dubai Member of the Board of Director’s mandate is to continue strengthening 3M’s footprint both regionally and globally. His career at 3M was preceded by 11 successful years in the oil and gas industry at ExxonMobil and ENI (Agip). Joining 3M Hungary in 2008, Laszlo Svinger began his career as a Business Development Manager in Safety, Security and Protection Systems, now known as the Industrial Business. In 2010, he joined the Healthcare Business group, and was relocated to the Middle East in his capacity as Area Business Director – Healthcare, working across all countries in Central and East Europe and Middle East Africa. Most recently, he was the Area Division Director of the Food Safety Division for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Laszlo holds a Middlesex University MBA and a degree in economics from the University of Pecs in Hungary. Prior, the academically trained economist graduated in Engineering from the University of Advanced Technologies, in Gyor, Hungary. The regional Vice President and Managing Director MEA is trilingual in Hungarian, English, and Russian.
Follow Laszlo Svinger on Social
Latest
Collaboration Is Redefining The Future Of Healthcare
The scramble for diagnostics, personal protective equipment (PPE), and vaccines have given rise to a new era of multi-stakeholder collaboration, which is ushering in a new era of discovery.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Karen Spaeder
VP of Communications
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
Krista Mashore
CEO of Krista Mashore Coaching
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Brian Burt
CEO of CANOPY Management
-
Tanveer Zafar
CEO of HowPk
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Matt Tucker
CEO of Koan