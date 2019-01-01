Lathika Regunathan is the CEO and Founder of MIMO Technologies, India's unique micro-employment platform. Through MIMO, Lathika aims to realize her dream of giving rural youth the opportunity to be equal to their urban counterparts.

Lathika holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the Delhi School of Economics and Lady Shri Ram College respectively. Her strong background in Economics and Finance is the basis for her current philosophy.

Prior to starting MIMO technologies, Lathika worked as the Executive Director of Mann Technologies, a leading software development company committed to providing reliable and cost-effective software solutions across industries globally. Lathika helped establish the business at Mann Technologies as well as looked after forecasting financial demands, and strategizing and developing relationships with potential financial institutions.

Lathika continues her involvement with Mann Technologies as India’s resident specialist and create new markets for the company in Colombia and other countries.

At MIMO, Lathika brings to the table a firm understanding of the business. She possesses in-depth understanding of mobile payment strategy, team management, and management consultancy. In just a short period since its conceptualization, MIMO, under Lathika’s guidance is chartering excellent growth.

Lathika lives in New Delhi with her husband and two daughters.