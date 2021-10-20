Signing out of account, Standby...
Laura Ettinger
Latest
Trailblazing women who broke into engineering in the 1970s reflect on what's changed – and what hasn't
A survey of 251 women engineers who graduated from college in the 1970s sheds light on the experiences of these professional pioneers.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jeremy Moser
Co-founder of uSERP, CMO at Wordable
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
Max Azarov
CEO & Co-founder of Novakid
-
Beryl Stafford
Founder and President of Bobo's
-
Christopher Tompkins
CEO of The Go! Agency
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology