Laura McMullen

Latest

Finance

What to Buy (and Skip) on Black Friday 2021

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, making this year’s shopping holiday Nov. 26. But you can already find Black Friday deals out in the wild from several retailers where…

Continue Reading
Finance

Black Friday 2021: Expect So-So Deals and Supply Snags

Nope, sorry, you don’t have time to catch your breath from Halloween before careening into the next holiday — well, shopping holiday. Black Friday is upon us. Walmart, Best Buy...

Continue Reading
Finance

What to Buy (and Skip) in November 2021

Are your mailbox, inbox and social media feed suddenly stuffed with holiday shopping promotions? Welcome to November! This month, expect plenty of deals — and a complication. That big, fat...

Continue Reading
Finance

What to Buy (and Skip) in October 2021

Retail seasons can be as predictable as the pumpkin-spice lattes now available at most cafes. But, like much of the last year and a half, shopping this October may look…

Continue Reading
Finance

Do You Want It, or Are You Sad? How Feelings Affect Finances

When was the last time you made a sound decision while wiping away tears? Or shaking in fury? Or sweating with stress? Your judgment was probably off during those emotional…

Continue Reading
Finance

How I Ditched Debt: Downsize the Home, Grow the Business

In this series, NerdWallet interviews people about their journey to tame debt. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. Karen Akpan lost her...

Continue Reading
Finance

How to Handle Mixed-Income Friendships

Finally, as the country reopens, you’re likely seeing more of your friends. Out with the video chatting and in with the high-fiving, hugging and, well...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like