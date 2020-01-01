About Laura Briggs
Laura Briggs is a former inner-city teacher turned entrepreneur and freelance writer. She creates search-engine optimized content for businesses in the legal industry. She's the author of "How to Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business" (2019) and the forthcoming "The Six Figure Freelancer" (2020)
