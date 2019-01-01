My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lauren Crystal

Lauren Crystal

Co-founder, Hassl

About Lauren Crystal

Lauren Crystal is the Managing Director of an award-winning agency Your Creative, and a co-founder of Hassl. She is a prominent speaker on creative growth strategies and team productivity, most notably speaking at Pausefest Summit, Property Council and Forbes. Lauren was named the 2019 Telstra Business Women’s Victorian Emerging Leader of the Year. She is an ongoing contributor for Startup Daily, Hackernoon and Smart Company.

More From Lauren Crystal

How to Get Far Without a Mentor and Why You Shouldn't
Mentorship

How to Get Far Without a Mentor and Why You Shouldn't

If you want to break the mould, do things differently, but there's no role models around to guide you
5 min read