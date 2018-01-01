Layan Khamis

Contributor
Content Manager, Tahawal
Layan Khamis is a 21-year-old graduate from the American University of Sharjah and the Content Manager at Tahawal. She is also interning at Tahawal’s partnering company V7 Legal. While aiming to strive in her legal career, she aspires to pursue her interest in writing and research with Tahawal. She is passionate about politics and women studies and aims to create her own charity organization in the future. 

More From Layan Khamis

Influencer Vs. Hotel: When Businesses Bite Back
Influencer Marketing

Influencer Vs. Hotel: When Businesses Bite Back

The culture of social media and online influencers has raised concerns for businesses, as influencers are being viewed as destructive and self-entitled.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.