Lee Thompson
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-Founder of Flash Pack
Lee Thompson is a former photojournalist who spent 14 years covering breaking stories around the world before setting up Flash Pack with his wife Radha. In 2014, he took one of the world’s most viral selfies from atop the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro.
The Only Way Out Is Through: How to Survive Backlash Against Your Company
Lee Thompson, co-founder of the group travel company Flash Pack, explains how leaning into a storm of Covid controversy led his business to thrive.
